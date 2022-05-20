Man fatally shot in the Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally gunned down in the Treme Friday (May 20) morning, according to the NOPD.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2300 block of Gov. Nicholls Street where they say the victim was declared dead on the scene.

A call was received around 6:12 a.m. and police declared the death a homicide after an investigation was underway.

No additional information is currently available.

