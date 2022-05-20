BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man struck, killed by deputy’s unit in Laplace

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A 45-year-old man is dead after being struck by a deputy’s patrol unit on Airline Highway in Laplace, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say the crash happened when Dave Walker was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Airline Highway. As Walker entered the right lane, he was struck by a fully-marked St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Chevrolet Tahoe.

There are no designated crosswalks and lighting in limited in the area of the crash, LSP says.

Walker suffered fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy driving and a front seat passenger were wearing their seatbelts and uninjured, police say.

Police don’t suspect the deputy was impaired. A toxicology sample was taken from Walker. Impairment on his part is unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Police said suspected gang violence led to the shooting at the Hammond High graduation that...
Hammond High Shooting UPDATE (Full News Conference)
Jaccory Carr
Man suspected of murder, shooting at Miss. police chief captured in Louisiana