Man struck, killed by deputy’s unit in Laplace

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A 45-year-old man is dead after being struck by a deputy’s patrol unit on Airline Highway in Laplace, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say the crash happened when Dave Walker was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Airline Highway. As Walker entered the right lane, he was struck by a fully-marked St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Chevrolet Tahoe.

There are no designated crosswalks and lighting in limited in the area of the crash, LSP says.

Walker suffered fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy driving and a front seat passenger were wearing their seatbelts and uninjured, police say.

Police don’t suspect the deputy was impaired. A toxicology sample was taken from Walker. Impairment on his part is unknown at this time.

