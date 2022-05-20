BBB Accredited Business
Man suspected of murder, shooting at Miss. police chief captured in Louisiana

Jaccory Carr
Jaccory Carr(Woodville Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A Mississippi man suspected of murder there and accused of shooting at a police chief has been captured in Louisiana.

Jaccory Carr, 24, was arrested in New Orleans on Friday, May 20, according to Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge.

RELATED: Woodville police chief shot at; manhunt underway for murder suspect

Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge was shot at on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, Rutledge confirmed Wednesday.

Carr was wanted by the Centreville Police Department in Mississippi in connection with the murder of Cody Belle.

It is believed Carr broke into a woman’s home days later and shot her. He is also accused of firing at police officers while trying to escape and Chief Rutledge was injured by debris in that shooting.

