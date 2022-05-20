BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Mostly dry Friday, but rain moves in over the weekend

By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More hot and dry weather around on this Friday. It’s not out of the question we could see a shower along the coast, but most stay dry through tonight. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Saturday rain returns to the forecast. A few showers and storms will start to bubble up late morning and we will see the down pours lingering into the evening hours. Sunday a disturbance moves in from the west bringing most of the area rain and storms. We’ll see the most coverage with most folks getting a shower or storm on Sunday and spotty activity into the work week. Increased clouds and rain will take highs down a notch into the upper 80s.

