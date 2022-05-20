BBB Accredited Business
I-10 East reopens after shooting shuts down part of the interstate at Crowder

A man is left injured after a shooting on the I-10 Friday afternoon.
A man is left injured after a shooting on the I-10 Friday afternoon.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is left injured after a shooting on the I-10 Friday afternoon.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Crowder Blvd. exit. The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The I-10 East is now open after it was shutdown earlier this afternoon.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Shortly after, NOPD officers responded to another shooting at the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Reports say a mom suffered from a gunshot wound to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

