I-10 East reopens after shooting shuts down part of the interstate at Crowder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is left injured after a shooting on the I-10 Friday afternoon.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Crowder Blvd. exit. The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The I-10 East is now open after it was shutdown earlier this afternoon.

All lanes are open on I-10 East at Downman Road (The Highrise Bridge). Congestion has reached Saint Bernard Avenue on I-10 East and Saint Bernard Avenue on I-610 East. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) May 20, 2022

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Shortly after, NOPD officers responded to another shooting at the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Reports say a mom suffered from a gunshot wound to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

