BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Patricia Fore
Patricia Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Just days after Tiki Tubing owner John Fore was arrested for sexual battery, his partner, Patricia Fore, has been booked on the same charge.

Records from the Livingston Parish Jail show Patricia was booked on Friday, May 20, around 10 a.m.

Court records show Fore’s bond was set at $25,000.

A spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from two different complaints. John Fore’s case involved a juvenile and came about from a complaint filed in May, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Patricia Fore’s case came to his attention after her husband’s arrest. The sheriff said the incident happened in 2019 but had not been investigated, “as diligently as it should have been.”

“After the recent arrest of John Fore and a review of the previous 2019 case file, LPSO is conducting additional interviews this week and is actively pursuing the investigation of Patricia Fore,” said Ard. “All evidence will be gathered and no matter who you are, if you commit a crime, you will face the punishment. While I am personally reviewing the case following the 2019 report, my total focus is on the victim receiving justice.”

RELATED: Tiki Tubing owner faces sexual battery charge involving juvenile

The sheriff’s office shared concerns that there may be more victims that have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
(Source: MGN)
Man struck, killed by deputy’s unit in Laplace
Jaccory Carr
Man suspected of murder, shooting at Miss. police chief captured in Louisiana
generic graphic
Man fatally shot in the Treme, NOPD says