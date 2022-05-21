1 arrested, 3 sought by NOPD after fight erupts at Carver High graduation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was arrested and three others are being sought by New Orleans police, after a graduation ceremony for George Washington Carver High School seniors erupted into violence Friday (May 20) at Xavier University.

Witness video provided to Fox 8 shows two groups of people throwing punches, chairs and shoving each other on the terrace level of Xavier’s Convocation Center, the site of Friday morning’s graduation for the Desire-area Carver High School. The NOPD said the melee started just before noon at the center at 7900 Stroelitz St.

Police did not say what prompted the clash. But the NOPD said that “while actively restoring order,” officers arrested 23-year-old Malik Washington at the scene after finding him armed with a gun.

No gunshots were reported in connection with the brawl. But police booked Washington with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, illegally carrying a weapon, bringing a firearm to a school function and with violating terms of his probation.

The NOPD also distributed images of three other male suspects wanted for disturbing the peace by fighting in connection with the incident.

The department asked the public’s help identifying and locating the suspects and asked that anyone with information on them call NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Friday morning’s brawl erupted less than 14 hours after another Southern Louisiana graduation ceremony was marred by violence.

Hammond police said three people were shot and a fourth person injured Thursday night, in what was described as a gang-related incident during Hammond High Magnet’s commencement ceremony on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.

