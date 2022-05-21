Arch Manning impresses in Newman spring game with coaches from Alabama, Texas, LSU, and Georgia in attendance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Arch Manning was absolutely dealing in Newman’s Green & White game, hitting receivers for five TD passes on the Uptown campus.

Some of the biggest programs in college football were in attendance to check out the Manning aerial show.

Joe Sloan (LSU quarterbacks coach), Pete Golding (Alabama defensive coordinator), Todd Monken (Georgia offensive coordinator) and AJ Milwee (Texas quarterbacks coach).

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are the favorites land the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Manning will visit the three campuses this summer on official visits.

Manning could also visit Florida and LSU this summer. The Newman Greenies are scheduled to play in the Tigers 7-on-7 tournament in June.

