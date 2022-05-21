BBB Accredited Business
Collison involving 2 vessels leaves 1 dead, 1 missing, according to La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says rescue crews are searching False River in Pointe Coupee Parish for the operator of a bass boat after a near head-on collision between a 20-foot vessel and the boat Fri., May 20.

Officials report one person died and two others were injured in the accident that happened just after 10:30 p.m.

The body of the operator of the 20-foot vessel, Shane Mouton, of Fordoche was recovered from False River following the incident.

The Point Coupee Sheriff’s Office announced False River had been shut down after the fatal boating accident around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to LDWF, a passenger of the 20-foot vessel and a passenger of the bass boat were both ejected into the water and picked up by a good Samaritan. They were both treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Mouton’s body was turned over to the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

The river is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

