Crews missiles fly at Hawkins Field as LSU takes series against No. 21 Vanderbilt

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - Crews missiles were flying at Hawkins Field on Friday, May 20 as LSU (37-18, 17-13 SEC) took down No. 21 Vanderbilt (35-18, 14-15 SEC) 8-3 behind two home runs from sophomore phenom Dylan Crews.

The Tigers picked up their first series win at Hawkins Field since 2005 and will look to go for the sweep on Saturday, May 21 with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

In 11 innings, between game one and the first two innings of game two, Crews was 6-for-6 at the plate with three home runs, a double, and seven RBI. Crews finished the second game going 2-for-4 at the plate bringing his series total through the first two games to 6-for-8.

Ty Floyd (5-3) picked up the win for the Tigers and pitched 5.1 innings allowing four hits, one run, and striking out seven with no walks.

The sophomore from Longwood, Florida continued his hot hitting in the second game against the Commodores and led things off with a solo home run to left field to give the Tigers a quick 1-0 lead. Crews would collect his second home run of the game and third of the series on a two-run home run in the top of the second to make it 5-0, part of a four-run inning.

Vanderbilt would get on the board in the bottom of the second inning on a solo home run from Parker Noland to make it 5-1.

LSU would add another run in the top of the fourth on an RBI ground out from Brayden Jobert to make it 6-1. The Tigers would add two more in the top of the seventh on an RBI double from Cade Doughty to make it 7-1 and an RBI single from Jordan Thompson to extend the lead to 8-1.

