McMahon restocks LSU Basketball roster

LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and...
LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and athletic director Scott Woodward (r) stand together when McMahon was formally introduced on March 23, 2022.(Derron Daquano/WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few months back Matt McMahon took the head job at LSU. The main goal, steer the embattled basketball program away from troubled waters.

He had zero players under scholarship when he took over. Now, the Tigers have all 13 spots filled on the roster.

“We certainly were hopeful when we started with zero. We wanted to go methodically through our process. We had four segments. No.1, retaining the three players we were fortunate to retain. The three Murray State players that are coming with us add age, experience, winning culture. The we added three players out of the portal. In Phase 3, they all played at least two years of college basketball, have three years remaining. The part we knew that would take the longest. We just believe at LSU you can recruit the best players in the country,” said LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon.

Filling a roster with possible sanctions is quite a feat. But McMahon doesn’t want to focus on the problems of the Will Wade era, he’s ready to move forward with some fresh faces on the team.

“I told you in our opening press conference. I came here to move LSU Basketball forward. That’s my only call to duty here. That’s how we’ve approached it. I think we were able to present very detailed and proven player development process. It’s been proven over many years. I think it’s the style of play that’s very attractive for players that aspire to plan in the NBA. I think you have a very passionate fan base and one of the great brands in all of sports here at LSU,” said McMahon.

LSU could face a postseason ban of one or two years. Right now the NCAA is mum on possible sanctions.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

