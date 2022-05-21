BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Wet weather takes over

Storms around through the weekend and into the work week
Storms likely as a front moves in Sunday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a hot and dry stretch last week the rain returned. A shortwave moved in from the east allowing for some heavy down pours to drift west across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast. Heavy down pours at times prompted some flood advisories and a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Rain lingers into the evening, but should dry up for a period overnight. Plenty of moisture will stick around and provide fuel as a front moves in from the northwest on Sunday. Rain could begin fairly early. The front will stall at some point, but that provides a little hope for those planning outdoor events as if the line gets past your area there could be several hours of dry time in the afternoon. It’s too difficult to pin point exactly where that could happen. Moving into the work week expect spotty, daily afternoon storms.

