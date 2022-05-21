St. Roch neighbors report hundreds of shots fired Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the St. Roch neighborhood say a gun battle broke out in the 1200 block of Louisa Street Tuesday night, sending bullets through homes and cars.

“I was awakened by a barrage of automatic gunfire,” Abdul Aziz said. “It sounded to be well over 200 shots.”

“I was sleeping on my couch in my front room,” a neighbor said. “I ran back to my bedroom with my wife. We just stayed in there until we thought it was over.”

“My bathroom is like right on the street and I just heard a bunch of gunshots going off,” another neighbor said, “I got down, waited it out and then it just happened again it went on like that for five or six rounds.”

We talked with a handful of neighbors still somewhat rattled by what happened around 11:45 Tuesday night.

“It was essentially a gun battle on an American street,” Aziz said.

Aziz is a war photographer.

“I’ve never experienced that level of firepower here stateside in the United States,” Aziz said.

He says some of the gunfire sounded like it came from a simulated automatic weapon.

He collected about 85 casings and unspent rounds outside of his home.

“There was still probably three to four times that amount outside of all along the street from St. Claude Avenue all the way down to Urquhart and Louisa,” Aziz said.

Bullets flew through cars and homes, whizzing by some neighbors heads. There were bursts of gunfire for at least a half-hour.

Neighbors say there were about 50 teenagers scattering and peeling off in cars the wrong way down the street and that it was an hour before an officer showed up to take the report.

“You can’t really feel safe in our neighborhood and it’s not even someone that lives here,” a neighbor said.

The neighbors believe this may have stemmed from a fight at a high school graduation party held at a short-term rental on the street. I spoke with the owner of the STR and he said he did not know where the shooting happened or if his guests were involved.

However, police confirm it did happen in the 1200 block of Louisa. Luckily, investigators say there were no injuries reported.

“Anyone could have been laying in their bed, sitting in their front room, watching television and could have been the victim of an AK 47 round coming to their home,” Aziz said. “It’s just shocking to me that you know, this type of firepower is readily available to people on the street and they’re willing to use it indiscriminately.”

NOPD says multiple vehicles were damaged. They’re looking into this as simple criminal damage to property incident.

Police say multiple neighbors were interviewed and evidence was collected.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

