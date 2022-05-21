BBB Accredited Business
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died.

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. The shooting happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the shooter had not been apprehended. Jackson said it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say all of the victims were customers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

