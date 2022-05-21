Zack: Storm chances ramp up for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally time for some rain but unfortunately those higher rain chances are set to move in for the weekend.

For your Saturday, expect today to be the transition day to a stormier pattern set to continue over the next several days. About a 40% storm coverage will develop mainly this afternoon as daytime heating kicks in. Even though we will have extra clouds and those pop up downpours, highs will still top out around 90.

The second half of the weekend certainly looks to be the wetter of the two days as storms will be likely on Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Now as far as timing goes, the storms may arrive a bit earlier on Sunday with rain chances ramping up late morning into the afternoon. I guess the good news is our highs to finish the weekend will be held down into the low 80s.

Storms will be around each day next week and given the pattern, it’s hard to time out when the busier periods will be. A southwest flow aloft usually yields quite a bit of storm activity for us so it’s something to watch for most next week. There are signs we may have a cool front visit us on Thursday sending rain chances even higher before we experience a less humid and nice stretch by Friday into next weekend. A late May cool front, we will see!

