BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Slidell police arrest two of ‘several’ juvenile offenders they say crossed parish lines intent on crime

Slidell police said they pursued and captured 'several' juveniles attempting crimes and driving...
Slidell police said they pursued and captured 'several' juveniles attempting crimes and driving stolen cars early Sunday, including this vehicle they said was crashed by a 15-year-old with a loaded gun on the passenger seat.(Slidell Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police said they rebuffed a mini-crime wave of armed juveniles from Jefferson Parish early Sunday (May 22), with the teen offenders crashing two stolen cars as officers gave chase.

In a social media post that seemed to pointedly draw a distinction with chase restrictions placed on New Orleans police, the Slidell department said it “relentlessly fights crime coming into our city. ... We don’t give up, we don’t stop, and we catch ‘em!”

According to the Slidell PD post, “Several juveniles from Metairie came over to our city around 2 a.m. to prey on our residents. They drove over in two stolen cars, armed with a gun, and sought out to burglarize and steal. They got caught in the process of stealing a Ford F-150.”

The post said Slidell police responded to the scene of the alleged truck theft, and that the young suspects fled in the truck, a stolen 2007 Honda Civic and a stolen 2019 Nissan Versa.

Three separate pursuits were initiated, with one ending when the Civic “crashed by the Highway 11 bridge,” the post said. Police said that car’s 15-year-old driver tried to flee on foot but was apprehended and arrested, and that a loaded .40-caliber pistol was found on the front passenger seat.

The post said the other two stolen vehicles sped into New Orleans, with Slidell officers in pursuit. A second chase ended when the Versa crashed in an unspecified part of New Orleans East, but no arrest was mentioned. Nor was an arrest cited after the stolen pickup truck “was later found in Metairie.”

While only confirming one arrest in the post, the department said, “Slidell PD have identified the ones who got away, and the other juvenile suspects are facing the following charges: Theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of burglary tools and resisting an officer.

Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau, spokesman for the department, later confirmed the arrest of a second 15-year-old connected to the incident, and said arrest warrants were being prepared for a third.

The post thanked officers, deputies and troopers from the NOPD, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation, though the nature of the help extended was not detailed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say

Latest News

Seven boaters and a dog were rescued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday (May 21) after their...
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 7 people, 1 dog from flaming boat near Gulfport
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, 1 dog from burning boat on Saturday, May 21
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, 1 dog from burning boat on Saturday, May 21
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt