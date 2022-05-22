Slidell police arrest two of ‘several’ juvenile offenders they say crossed parish lines intent on crime

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police said they rebuffed a mini-crime wave of armed juveniles from Jefferson Parish early Sunday (May 22), with the teen offenders crashing two stolen cars as officers gave chase.

In a social media post that seemed to pointedly draw a distinction with chase restrictions placed on New Orleans police, the Slidell department said it “relentlessly fights crime coming into our city. ... We don’t give up, we don’t stop, and we catch ‘em!”

According to the Slidell PD post, “Several juveniles from Metairie came over to our city around 2 a.m. to prey on our residents. They drove over in two stolen cars, armed with a gun, and sought out to burglarize and steal. They got caught in the process of stealing a Ford F-150.”

The post said Slidell police responded to the scene of the alleged truck theft, and that the young suspects fled in the truck, a stolen 2007 Honda Civic and a stolen 2019 Nissan Versa.

Three separate pursuits were initiated, with one ending when the Civic “crashed by the Highway 11 bridge,” the post said. Police said that car’s 15-year-old driver tried to flee on foot but was apprehended and arrested, and that a loaded .40-caliber pistol was found on the front passenger seat.

The post said the other two stolen vehicles sped into New Orleans, with Slidell officers in pursuit. A second chase ended when the Versa crashed in an unspecified part of New Orleans East, but no arrest was mentioned. Nor was an arrest cited after the stolen pickup truck “was later found in Metairie.”

While only confirming one arrest in the post, the department said, “Slidell PD have identified the ones who got away, and the other juvenile suspects are facing the following charges: Theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of burglary tools and resisting an officer.

Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau, spokesman for the department, later confirmed the arrest of a second 15-year-old connected to the incident, and said arrest warrants were being prepared for a third.

The post thanked officers, deputies and troopers from the NOPD, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation, though the nature of the help extended was not detailed.

