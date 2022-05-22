BBB Accredited Business
Storms around this week

Humidity front moves in late Thursday
Drier by week's end
Drier by week's end
By David Bernard
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be warm and humid to start the week with a few storms around on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday a cold front will move closer to the area and more widespread rain and storms are expected especially later in the day. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain.

The storms will linger into early Thursday and then the cool front arrives with drier weather and lower humidity. This will set the stage for a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend with lots of sun, low humidity and temperatures near 90.

