Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another spasm of gun violence left victims throughout New Orleans early Sunday (May 22), with five people shot and one killed before the break of dawn.

New Orleans police responded to three separate shootings between 12:40 and 3:20 a.m., with victims strewn from downtown’s Central Business District to the Lower Ninth Ward to the French Quarter.

Since the weekend began Friday at 4 p.m., 12 people have been shot in the city -- three fatally -- in seven separate incidents.

Sunday’s bloodshed started downtown, in the 300 block of Baronne Street, two blocks from Canal Street.

Police arrived to the scene at 12:40 a.m. to find three men shot near the corner of Baronne and Gravier streets. The wounded men were rushed to a hospital for treatment, but a 22-year-old victim did not survive his injuries.

Neither the dead man’s identity nor the condition of the other two victims has been disclosed. The NOPD did not say whether it had developed a motive or suspect in the triple shooting.

Three men were shot -- one fatally -- early Sunday (May 22) in the 300 block of Baronne Street in downtown New Orleans' Central Business District, police said. (Josh Roberson/WVUE-Fox 8)

Another male was shot at approximately 3 a.m., about a half-mile away at the intersection of Royal and St. Louis streets in the French Quarter. The NOPD said the victim was taken for hospital treatment, but gave no information about the victim’s age, condition or the circumstances of his shooting.

About 20 minutes later, the NOPD said a man arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his back. Police said detectives determined the man had been shot near North Galvez Street and Fats Domino Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward. But they did not release the adult victim’s age, nor any details of why he’d been shot or by whom.

According to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the 22-year-old man fatally shot Sunday morning is at least the 115th homicide victim in New Orleans in the first 142 days of 2022.

The city recorded 119 homicides for the entire year in 2019.

A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis streets in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. (Josh Roberson/WVUE-Fox 8)

