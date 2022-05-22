BBB Accredited Business
Zack: More storms on the way

High rain chances stick around the next several days.
Today's Outlook
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the rain we really need and for the next few days many of us are going to get in on some of that stormy weather.

Sunday continues with the high rain chances as we’re settling into a much more active weather pattern, at least for the time being. There will be a boundary shifting into the area by later in the day which should activate widespread storms across the area. The slow moving nature of the storm activity will likely lead to periods of heavy rainfall. The extra clouds and eventual rain today will hold highs down into the 80′s.

There does seem to be a break in the wet weather coming late Monday lingering into Tuesday. This is in response to this first storm system shifting east of us. As that happens we should experience that dry period heading into Tuesday which I reflect in my forecast with a lowering of rain chances.

It doesn’t last all that long as another front progresses into the area by the middle of next week. This will lead to widespread storms again Wednesday into Thursday. Some of these storms will also have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. I’m still holding out hope this front clears us by Friday setting the stage for lower humidity and sunny skies to start Memorial Day weekend.

