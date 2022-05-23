2-year-old girl killed, 2 men hurt in shooting amid family T-shirt argument, authorities say

WELLS, Maine (Gray News) - A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a toddler. Two other family members were also shot.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, is charged with killing his 2-year-old niece Octavia Huber Young on Saturday, WGME reported.

Police said Huber Young drove himself to the police station and admitted to the shooting, saying the argument started over a T-shirt his brother was wearing, a shirt that Huber Young said belonged to him.

State police said the two men who were shot by Huber Young suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Samantha Higgins, Octavia’s mother, said those two men were her daughter’s father and grandfather, who are both out of the hospital.

Huber Young is being held without bail.

Higgins and other family members said they’re devastated at this loss.

“All that I know is she was full of life, and she always loved to smile and play. And she always wanted to be like her older sister,” Higgins said.

“Anytime you have a family that’s been involved in a shooting, it’s a tragedy,” said Shannon Moss, Maine State Police public information officer. “And it affects not only the greater family, friends, a neighborhood and a community.”

Higgins said she remembers her daughter for her playful spirit.

“She would always, when she wanted my attention, she would always grab my finger and bring me toward her room to play with her. And she always loved to go outside and play on her swing set,” she said.

Police have been focusing their investigation around the home, still surrounded by police tape on Sunday evening.

State police said they expect more charges to be filed in this case.

One neighbor said she was outside in her garden late Saturday afternoon when she heard a man yelling, followed by multiple popping noises and a woman screaming.

“How does this happen?” said Steven Merrill, director of Wells Emergency Medical Services.

Wells EMS was called to York Hospital in Wells to assist with the three shooting victims who had just arrived to the walk-in urgent care.

EMS and other first responders said it is rare to respond to such a tragic incident involving a child so young.

“It’s just that we deal with adult situations consistently. This is a child,” Merrill said.

Wells EMS said it is bringing in a crisis counselor to speak with first responders who were involved.

“It’s a huge impact, you know? They think about their children after the call,” Merrill said.

“Its incredibly sad, and it takes a toll on everyone. And it takes a toll on law enforcement, too,” Moss said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.