Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach

A birthday celebration for a Baton Rouge teen took a somber turn, as he was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Ala.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WAFB) - A birthday celebration for a Baton Rouge teen took a somber turn, as he was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Ala. on Saturday, May 21, and has not yet been found, according to WALA in Mobile, Ala.

The family of Tyreke Walker, 14, who recently graduated eighth grade with honors from McKinley Middle, told WALA that this was their first time in Orange Beach and they planned to stay just one day to celebrate his birthday, which was three days earlier.

KSLA anchor Doug Warner captured video in Orange Beach of the search for a missing Baton Rouge teen.

Orange Beach Fire Rescue said the teen was “roped in” by dangerous rough waters. WALA reported his father, Clint Walker, was almost swept away with him and was later rushed to the emergency room due to excessive water inhalation.

“He’s like ‘I’m sorry, I can’t come back,’” said Clint Walker. “I grabbed him, and I had him, but the water was just pulling us and pulling us. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it. I lost his grip. I kept getting thrown to the bottom of the water, and somehow, I made it to shore, and he didn’t. I just wish I would’ve held on longer.”

The search continues for Tyreke Walker.

