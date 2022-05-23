BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Year, 3 Tigers land on All-SEC Teams

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews has been named the Co-SEC Player of the Year the league announced on Monday, May 23. Crews becomes the first Tiger to be named Player of the Year since 2012 when Raph Rhymes earned that honor.

This season Crews is hitting .345 going 76-for-220 at the plate with eight doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 63 runs scored. He leads the SEC in home runs and runs scored, and is No. 2 in triples, total bases with 155, RBI and ranks No. 3 in hits with 76, he also ranks No. 4 in slugging percentage at .705

Crews’ 21 home runs is the most since 2009 when Ryan Schimpf hit 22. Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara shares Player of the Year honors with Crews.

The Longwood, Florida native also earned First-Team All-SEC honors and was also named to the All-SEC Defensive team joined by fellow sophomore Tre’ Morgan.

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18)
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

For Morgan it is his second straight year being named to the All-SEC Defensive Team. He also ranks No. 3 in the SEC in doubles with 17, hit-by-pitch with 14 and No. 7 in base hits with 74.

In his first season in the SEC Jacob Berry earned Second-Team All-SEC honors with a team-high .381 batting average going 72-for-189 at the plate and hitting .400 in SEC games.

A product of Queen Creek, Arizona has collected eight doubles, 15 home runs, 47 RBI, and 43 runs scored.

LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14)
LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)
LSU’s Brayden Jobert named SEC Player of the Week
Four-star RB Trey Holly committed to LSU's 2023 class.
The LSU 2023 recruiting class gains some big-time recruits
LSU has six commits in their 2023 class.
The LSU 2023 recruiting class pulls in some big time commits that include RB Trey Holly
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU sweeps No. 21 Vanderbilt for first time; secures No. 4 seed in SEC Tournament