The LSU 2023 recruiting class gains some big-time recruits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The recruiting trail is heating up for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Their 2023 class added two 4-star recruits, including running back Trey Holly. The Farmerville, Louisiana native is one of the best backs in the country. The junior is fired up to be in the Purple and Gold come next year.

“Growing up it was always a dream school to me. I mean what kid grows up in Louisiana who doesn’t want to play for the LSU Tigers. So like me personally - my mind was already made up. I already knew where I wanted to go. When I first got there I said ‘point me straight to the football field.’ Man i went there - like last year I went to one of their games they had and i was like in the middle of the field looking up saying man this is amazing! A 100,000 people there. It’s going to be crazy when I get there,” said junior running back Trey Holly.

Holly won’t be the only recruit from the state to commit in 2023 at LSU. The allure of playing in Tiger Stadium is a great recruiting tool for Coach Kelly.

“When you have a young man that your recruiting in the state of Louisiana, playing for LSU is like playing for the Yankees. That kind of tradition, that kind of star power is what you bring in this state. It’s amazing to me quite frankly, and we have to capitalize on that. That’s a huge advantage,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

It appears LSU should see run on commits this summer. The Baton Rouge campus will be abuzz next month.

“We already had them on our board, and there’s going to be a few more. I like the momentum that we’ve built. June is going to be a very busy month. I think we’re going to have a lot of official visits in the month of June. It’s changed quite a bit from what it was a few years ago. So I think you’re going to see a lot of action with LSU and recruiting,” said Kelly.

Some names to keep an eye on as possible future commits at LSU. Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. out of Catholic, and four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams from St. Aug.

