LSU’s Brayden Jobert named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after tying the single-game LSU record for RBI with nine against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale.

Over the weekend Jobert was 6-for-12 at the plate against the Commodores with 10 RBI, a triple, a double, and three home runs, including a grand slam part of an 11-run inning for the Tigers to clinch their first sweep in program history.

In the series finale, Jobert was 4-for-6 at the plate with two home runs, a three-run home run, and a grand slam, and he added a two-run double.

Mid 3 | Bring ‘em home, @braydenjobert



LSU - 3

VU - 6

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/aoMf9blARG — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 21, 2022

The Tigers also clinched the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama later this week and will play the winner of No. 5 seed Auburn and No. 12 seed Kentucky on Wednesday, May 25.

Jobert’s nine RBI tied him with Eric Hendrickson who set the record back in 1999 against Ohio University.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.