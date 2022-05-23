Man killed at Lower 9th Ward gas station identified by Orleans coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man killed when four people were shot Friday night at a St. Claude Avenue gas station was identified Monday (May 23) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The victim was 42-year-old Jermaine Hulbert, the office said. According to New Orleans police, Hulbert was gunned down Friday at 11:48 p.m., in the parking lot of a 24-hour Brothers gas station at 5104 St. Claude Ave. in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting: A 59-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman. The nature and severity of their wounds have not been disclosed by police.

Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office identified two other homicide victims shot to death in recent days.

Carl Wright, 31, was identified as the man fatally shot last Friday morning around 6:12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Governor Nicholls Street in the Treme neighborhood.

And a woman fatally shot last Friday afternoon in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway was named as 36-year-old Rolanda Williams.

