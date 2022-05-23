One man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of St. Anthony and Urquhart St. Officers responded to a call of a man shot.

Upon arrival they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

