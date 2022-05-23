BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

One man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of St. Anthony and Urquhart St. Officers responded to a call of a man shot.

Upon arrival they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

Latest News

Seventh Ward shooting
Seventh Ward shooting
Slidell Police Chase
Slidell police chase
Violent weekend in NOLA
Violent weekend in NOLA
Remembering Les Bonano
Remembering Les Bonano