One man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of St. Anthony and Urquhart St. Officers responded to a call of a man shot.
Upon arrival they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
