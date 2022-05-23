Stress levels running high in La. as hurricane season approaches

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The beginning of the 2022 Hurricane Season is just around the corner. For those still living in trailers, the threat is especially real.

The state of Louisiana has begun to send out notices to thousands of victims of hurricanes Ida and Laura.

It’s enough to send shivers down the spine of a Laplace resident who has suffered damage in three hurricanes and a tornado. Andrea Lowe still lives in a state-supplied temporary shelter going into another hurricane season.

“I’m shaking, oh my god I’m shaking because just the thought about doing this all over again,” Lowe says.

On Sawgrass Drive, some neighbors are too distraught to go on camera, while others are still rebuilding nine months after Ida.

“If I had all the work done by contractors, it would’ve been double what my insurance company is willing to pay,” said Kerry Ford, halfway through a home rebuilding ordeal with the help of his brother. Neither are contractors.

“The stress alone kills you. It really does,” said Lowe.

Local and federal officials delivered more than 8,000 trailers to southeast Louisiana after Ida. Most are still occupied as residents try and rebuild.

“I have a lady in Houma right now, 82 years old. Insurance company is denying her claim because she didn’t mitigate her damages in a timely manner. That’s what we’re dealing with,” said Jon Maggio, with Strategic Mold Specialists.

Hurricane-damaged residents are still haggling with insurance companies as they struggle for contractors dealing with a myriad of problems.

“Finding the employees capable of doing this has been rough,” said Maggio.

Recent Google Earth images show hundreds of people still needing a blue roof, although many have blown off.

“There are people getting rain in their houses because the roof has blown off and the program is over,” said Ford.

The state is now sending out notices to those in trailers or under a blue roof, telling them they will have to evacuate if a hurricane threatens.

“They must evacuate whenever the local jurisdiction requires for them to evacuate. That’s a requirement of our program,” said Casey Tingle with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security.

The state plans for extra evacuation shelters due to the high number of people still dealing with damage.

