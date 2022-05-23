Zack: Rain chances stick around most of this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More rain chances to talk about as we get set for a new work week in weather.

A low pressure area is spinning just to our northeast but is moving away which should act to take the most concentrated area of rain away from our region today. That doesn’t mean we won’t see storms pop because by the afternoon hours with some daytime heating I do believe we will see “some” coverage of storms. I’m keeping rain chances on this Monday around 40% and yes, the rain can still be heavy at times as the motion of storms will be slow.

Tuesday we seem to catch a break from the higher rain chances before once again heavy storms pick back up Wednesday into Thursday. The thought process later in the week is a front will get close to us so this is when the most widespread rain will develop. Right now the timing brings the worst of the weather in here by early Thursday before we start to dry things out thereafter.

Speaking of drying out, by Friday on into next weekend the weather looks beautiful as humidity lowers and sunny skies return. This could set the stage for an awesome stretch of weather all Memorial Day weekend long.

