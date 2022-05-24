BBB Accredited Business
39 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you are heading out of town for the Memorial Day weekend, you are going to have lots of company.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend. That is up 8.3% over 2021.

It is especially good news for the airline industry with estimates that air travel will be up by 25% over last year, which is pretty close to what it was in 2019.

