BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say

Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup golf tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Court documents show the FBI is investigating an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported Shihab Ahmed Shihab, an Iraqi national, entered the U.S. in September 2020, and the FBI requested a search warrant for his phone records. The FBI stated in the documents it believes he wanted to smuggle people into the country to kill Bush, and he allegedly went to Dallas to conduct surveillance on the former president’s home, NBC News stated.

Shibab is in custody. The FBI stated in the search warrant application that it is considering charges of threats against a former president, material support to ISIS and visa fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

Latest News

A man stands on a crowded Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Monday, May 23, 2022. A COVID surge is...
Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge
The police department tweeted a photo of 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, the suspect in a fatal...
Suspect surrenders in fatal New York City subway shooting
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
US to end Russia’s ability to pay international investors
A teen from Milwaukee drowns in Lake Michigan as officials warn of lifeguard shortage in the...
Milwaukee teen drowns; officials warn of lifeguard shortage