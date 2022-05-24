BBB Accredited Business
Husband of WWOZ DJ Leslie Cooper shot during attempted home invasion, son says

Joe Cooper, husband of well-known WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper, was hospitalized in intensive...
Joe Cooper, husband of well-known WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper, was hospitalized in intensive care after being shot multiple times during an attempted home invasion of the couple’s residence in Gentilly, their son said in a social media post.(Source: MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Joe Cooper, husband of well-known WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper, was hospitalized in intensive care after being shot multiple times during an attempted home invasion of the couple’s residence in Gentilly, their son said Monday night (May 23) in a social media post.

“There was an attempted home invasion at my parents’ house,” Doyle Cooper posted. “While protecting my mom, my father was shot multiple times at his front door. He is currently in stable condition but it not out of the water yet. The disregard for life is honestly scary.”

New Orleans police provided scant details of the incident in a media bulletin issued Monday afternoon. The NOPD said it was investigating an “aggravated battery by shooting” reported at 3:53 p.m. in the 4400 block of St. Roch Avenue, and that a man was found “suffering from a gunshot wound.” But the department gave no indication that the victim had been shot multiple times in the course of trying to repel armed home invaders in the middle of a Monday afternoon.

Dozens of messages of concern poured in to Doyle Cooper’s posts from friends, family and the tight-knit New Orleans music community. Some attempted to organize a blood drive or donations in Joe Cooper’s name, while others expressed shock, love and support.

Doyle Cooper told one respondent that his father had been shot four times.

Leslie Cooper has been a longtime radio personality on WWOZ, hosting the Traditional Jazz show on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

