St. Tammany residents express concerns over an industrial developments

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Some residents in st Tammany fear an industrial development plan is moving too fast just outside of Mandeville.

Developers held a town hall meeting tonight to address some of their concerns about the rezoning and project.

Project and land developers want to rezone more than 800 acres of land north of I-12 at HWY 1088 for industrial manufacturing use.

Many residents feel like it will do more harm than good to the area.

Tonight developers hoped to squash any concerns and fears residents might have.

Talking about how the location will have minimal residential impacts, how they are focusing on the environment and any impacts development could have there. As well as traffic and interstate or highway entrances and exits.

However, it wasn’t enough for residents who were in attendance. They wanted specifics about the type of business that will be there… jobs… environmental studies.

But tonight the conversation was strictly about any issues citizens have on the rezoning of that land.

“We believably these are high-value economic development projects and this is the step we need to take to get community buy-in, public trust, and demonstrate what it means to have effective high-value economic development projects,” said Chris Massingill of the St. Tammany Corporation.

“Well, it feels like it went at a fast pace,” said David Jones of St. Tammany Concerned Citizens. “I’ll just say it that way.”

Developers want the community to know that making sure the proper zoning is in place is the first step before any actual development can take place.

The rezoning of this area north of I-12 at 1088 goes before the council for a vote next week.

