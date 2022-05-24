Texas school district locked down amid reports of shooter

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.”

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.