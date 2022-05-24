BBB Accredited Business
Tiki Tubing closes for 2022 season following owners’ arrests

John Fore and Patricia Fore
John Fore and Patricia Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Days after its owners were arrested, Tiki Tubing announced on its website that it will be closed for the summer.

The statement from the company indicates the closure is due to “new rules being enforced on the river and other complications.”

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said John Fore, 66, of Denham Springs, is facing a charge of sexual battery after turning himself in to deputies on Monday, May 16. Deputies said the arrest was in connection with a complaint earlier in the month involving a juvenile victim.

LPSO added just days later, his wife, Patricia Fore, was also booked on the same charge. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said the charges stem from two different complaints. Sheriff Jason Ard said Patricia Fore’s case came to his attention after her husband’s arrest. The sheriff said the incident happened in 2019 but had not been investigated, “as diligently as it should have been.”

Bond for each was set at $25,000.

