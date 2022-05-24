BBB Accredited Business
Zachary High 4-star QB Eli Holstein commits to Tide

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary High School quarterback Eli Holstein has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide for the class of 2023. Holstein announced the commitment via Twitter on Tuesday, May 24. He previously committed to Texas A&M back in June 2021 before de-committing from the Aggies in March 2022.

According to 247Sports, Holstein is rated as a four-star and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana, and the No. 2 quarterback behind Isidore Newman’s Arch Manning.

Nationally Holstein is rated as the No. 54 overall player and the No. 8 quarterback in the nation. He recently led the Broncos to the 5A State Championship and a 15-0 record.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback finished the 2021 season with 3,228 yards passing and 30 touchdowns while adding 518 yards rushing and 14 more touchdowns. He was named the 2021 MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year.

