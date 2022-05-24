BBB Accredited Business
Zack: More storms on the way

High rain chances remain with us through early Thursday
Rainfall Potential Thru Thursday(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When it rains, it pours. And we’ve gone from absolutely no rain in the forecast to the potential for flooding rains this week.

More rain is coming down Tuesday, with some of it leading to street flooding. As the day goes on, the highest rain coverage will be this morning, followed by a drier period this afternoon. There still will be enough daytime heating to pop some afternoon storm activity, but rain coverage for the second half of the day certainly won’t be as widespread.

Widespread is a good word to describe the storm activity coming Wednesday and lingering into Thursday. A slow-moving cool front will lead to multiple rounds of heavy rain from late Wednesday morning through at least the early morning hours Thursday. We will be on the lookout for heavy storms with this last batch of rain potential, as 2-4 inches of rain will be possible.

The payoff in the forecast comes Friday through Memorial Day on Monday. Less-humid conditions will move in and sunshine will dominate the forecast.

