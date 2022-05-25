16-year-old juvenile connected to New Orleans homicide arrested in Baton Rouge after police chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 16-year-old juvenile connected to a homicide in the New Orleans area led police on a dangerous chase through Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 24, before being apprehended.

According to LSP, the call came in around 4:30 p.m that a Jeep Liberty was reported to have been taken in a carjacking and was described as being on the scene of a homicide in Orleans Parish.

The Jeep was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. The troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop and pursuit ensued.

According to the report as the suspect in the Jeep was fleeing, the suspect caused four separate crashes on Siegan Lane.

The suspect was then was involved in a crash with a marked State Police Unit on Siegen Lane at Interstate 10 and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to officials, the suspect a 16-year-old juvenile, is facing multiple counts of hit and run, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, obstruction of a highway, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and additional traffic-related offenses. He is a person of interest in a carjacking and homicide that occurred in Orleans Parish on May 22.

The suspect and passenger were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

