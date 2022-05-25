BBB Accredited Business
2 detained after shots fired at St. Tammany sports complex

Deputies say that the scene is secure and safe, and there are no reported injuries.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects are in custody after shots were fired Tues. (May 24) evening at the Coquille Sports Complex next door to Archbishop Hannan High School at the intersection of Highway 1085 and Highway 1077, according to the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson says that deputies arrived on the scene before 6 p.m. and soon after identified a vehicle of interest, which was located at a gas station across the street.

Deputies say that the scene is secure and safe, and there are no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

