Area law enforcement figures share thoughts on Ulvade elementary school mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former law enforcement professionals say their role during and after tragic events like the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are tough ones to navigate.

“We’ve had to live with this horrible reality for decades. We’ve had to live with people making these very selfish choices. We’ve had to see often they will take their own life with it or they will force the police to take it,” said former New Orleans Police Dept. Chief Ronal Serpas.

“How to restore order to the scene as quickly as possible to save as many lives and reduce injury as much as possible. How to preserve the scene so that you can investigate and get to as many truths as you can,” he said, calling it extraordinarily hard work. “These are things that law enforcement are thinking about secondary to the pain and suffering of the families.”

He said once the scene is under control, the investigative process continues by protecting evidence, harvesting information on the suspect like their home, where they visited leading up to the event, and their social media presence. Anything that can help detectives identify a motive for committing such a horrific crime.

“These lone-wolf actors are ones you generally can’t get in front of because they’re not really saying anything to anybody where people can alert law enforcement,” said James Stewart, former NOPD homicide detective, former Chief of Police in Hammond, and a former special agent for the FBI.

Stewart said preventing these types of crimes is very difficult, but there are methods to protect innocent children.

It’s called ‘target hardening’ and it is when additional security measures are added to buildings like schools, such as locked entrances, identifying the visitor before granting them access inside, or having an officer detail on campus.

“A lot of the schools in New Orleans already do it and a lot of institutions do it,” he said. “I don’t know how this kid-- looking at the video, it looks like this kid had access to the school, knew how to get around the school and he just had access. There was no way to prevent him from getting around the school.”

Serpas said for law enforcement, the key is to learn from this event. He said gathering as much information and evidence as possible is important, but said the hardest part for law enforcement for tragic events like this is policing in an “apolitical and unbiased” way.

