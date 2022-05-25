FFF: Alabama goes into Louisiana to scoop up another football recruit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at the Tide hitting “The Boot” to grab a football recruit again, English Premier League delivers on drama, and I tried the new Buffalo ranch chicken sandwich from Popeyes.

FOOTBALL

On Tuesday, 4-star quarterback Eli Holstein committed to the University of Alabama. He plays his high school ball at Zachary High outside of Baton Rouge.

Last year, four kids from “The Boot” committed to the Tide. Now that trend continues, Bama gets another one from Louisiana.

Now the reason Alabama had so much success last year, Coach Orgeron was on the way out in Baton Rouge. That really hurt LSU in recruiting.

Holstein had soured on LSU during the Coach O era. Brian Kelly and his staff couldn’t rescue the Holstein recruitment.

But now that Kelly and his crew are on the recruiting path full-time, I think this will happen less frequently.

Kelly has a strong group of coaches that can recruit incuding Joe Sloan (QB coach), Frank Wilson (Associate head coach), Cortez Hankton (WR coach) and Brian Polian (Special teams coach).

Now I’m not saying Alabama won’t get one every now and then, but I don’t think four will ever happen again.

FÚTBOL

How’s this for drama. Manchester City scored three goals in five minutes to beat Aston Villa and win the English Premier League title.

Does it really get any better than that? Well, Leeds United said hold my beer.

Euphoria for Jack Harrison and #LeedsUnited. American coach Jessie Marsch keeps Leeds in the EPL.



pic.twitter.com/rrclwXNRPy — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) May 22, 2022

Leeds needed to win on the final day of the season to stay in the English Premier League and avoid relegation. Well they did just that.

Jack Harrison, who played his college ball at Wake Forest, scored the game-winner. Leeds coach, Jessie Marsch, is an American. So it’s also a win for the United States.

FOOD

I hit Popeyes recently to try the new Buffalo ranch chicken sandwich. In one word it was, OK.

I’m a huge fan of the spicy chicken sandwich at Popeyes. But, this new creation missed the mark.

They threw a little of the Buffalo sauce on the chicken sandwich and called it a day. Not a fan.

