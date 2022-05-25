Flash Flood Watch into Thursday Morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another round of rain and storms is expected Wednesday evening and overnight. The storms will end on Thursday morning as much drier air moves into the area.

The forecast becomes quite simple and nice for the Memorial Day Weekend. Bright sun and low humidity is expected Friday through Sunday. There could even be some overnight lows north of the lake in the 50s on Saturday morning. Otherwise expect lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

By Memorial Day the humidity will increase some but it will likely remain dry with just a few afternoon clouds. It stays warm and humid with a good amount of sun into the middle of next week with only a stray shower or storm by mid-week.

