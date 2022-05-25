BBB Accredited Business
Lake Charles man arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Lake Charles man in connection with a sexual abuse investigation.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lake Charles man in connection with a sexual abuse investigation.(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lake Charles man in connection with a sexual abuse investigation.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jerrid Lee Mills, of Lake Charles on May 24. According to police, the allegations came from a former 18-year-old Terrebonne resident who reported being abused by Mills as early as 2010 while residing in Terrebonne Parish.

During an investigation, police learned that Mills was living there as the boyfriend of the victim’s mother. It also was reported that Mills had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim and that the mother was unaware of the abuse while she was dating Mills.

Mills was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on multiple counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile under 13 and first-degree rape. Mills remains jailed on a $1,000,000 bond.

