BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lutcher man fatally shot in crowded location; deputies searching for answers

Deputies say that initial information points to a black car, possibly a Nissan, which may be...
Deputies say that initial information points to a black car, possibly a Nissan, which may be the suspect vehicle in question.(St. Charles Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) - A Lutcher man suffered a fatal gunshot to the head Wednesday (May 25) around midnight in front of a crowded scene but law enforcement officials say they are still trying to establish a motive for the brutal killing and any information that could lead to the identity of a suspect, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that initial information points to a black car, possibly a Nissan, which may be the suspect vehicle in question.

Officials say that deputies from St. James and Lutcher police arrived in the area of Howard’s Soul Food and Sip on South Railroad within two minutes of receiving the call regarding a shooting.

On the scene, responders found Jamaz Fluence, 21, of Lutcher, who was pronounced dead.

Deputies say that when they arrived there was a large crowd of people in the area who were also there at the time of the shooting, standing on the railroad track and in front of and around the store. The sheriff’s office is urging assistance from people who may have witnessed the shooting and what led up to it.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information that anyone may have to solve this crime. To report any information, please call 225-562-2200 or 225-562-2237. Crimestoppers GNO is also offering a reward, up to $2,500.00, for any information that will lead to an arrest and indictment of any subjects involved in this crime. Tips may also be submitted through our website www.stjamessheriff.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

St. Tammany Parish Randy Smith comments on shooting of deputy on Wednesday, May 25
St. Tammany Parish Randy Smith comments on shooting of deputy on Wednesday, May 25
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says
Graduating seniors can cash in on a dozen free doughnuts May 25.
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the class of 2022 with free doughnuts on May 25
St. Tammany Parish deputy Kenneth Doby was shot early Wednesday by a 13-year-old he was...
St. Tammany deputy shot 052522