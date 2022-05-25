Lutcher man fatally shot in crowded location; deputies searching for answers

LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) - A Lutcher man suffered a fatal gunshot to the head Wednesday (May 25) around midnight in front of a crowded scene but law enforcement officials say they are still trying to establish a motive for the brutal killing and any information that could lead to the identity of a suspect, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that initial information points to a black car, possibly a Nissan, which may be the suspect vehicle in question.

Officials say that deputies from St. James and Lutcher police arrived in the area of Howard’s Soul Food and Sip on South Railroad within two minutes of receiving the call regarding a shooting.

On the scene, responders found Jamaz Fluence, 21, of Lutcher, who was pronounced dead.

Deputies say that when they arrived there was a large crowd of people in the area who were also there at the time of the shooting, standing on the railroad track and in front of and around the store. The sheriff’s office is urging assistance from people who may have witnessed the shooting and what led up to it.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information that anyone may have to solve this crime. To report any information, please call 225-562-2200 or 225-562-2237. Crimestoppers GNO is also offering a reward, up to $2,500.00, for any information that will lead to an arrest and indictment of any subjects involved in this crime. Tips may also be submitted through our website www.stjamessheriff.com

