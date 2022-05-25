BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mandeville man admits to shaking toddler to police; booked with cruelty to juvenile

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A Mandeville is behind bars after admitting to police that he shook a toddler out of frustration, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Joliboix, 20, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Tues. (May 24) for one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

On May 5, detectives began investigating when the one-year-old child was found unresponsive at a residence on Independence Drive. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans to be treated for injuries consistent with head trauma and physical abuse. The mother of the child told detectives that the child had been in the care of Joliboix, who is a live-in boyfriend, prior.

Joliboix admitted physically harming the child days before they became unresponsive out of frustration.

The toddler has been released from the hospital and is now in the care of their biological father.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Heavy rain possible
Flash Flood Watch into Thursday Morning
The body of Roberta Mackles, 45, was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard around 11 p.m.
Woman drowns attempting to swim across Intracoastal Waterway, Houma police say
FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of unsafe living conditions at The Willows
FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of unsafe living conditions at The Willows
Ermonee “Money” Bell, 17, of Hammond and Prince Felder Bell, 42
Victim shoots Hammond teen after robbery and altercation; suspect’s mother also arrested, Tangipahoa sheriff says