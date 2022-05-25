Mandeville man admits to shaking toddler to police; booked with cruelty to juvenile

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A Mandeville is behind bars after admitting to police that he shook a toddler out of frustration, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Joliboix, 20, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Tues. (May 24) for one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

On May 5, detectives began investigating when the one-year-old child was found unresponsive at a residence on Independence Drive. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans to be treated for injuries consistent with head trauma and physical abuse. The mother of the child told detectives that the child had been in the care of Joliboix, who is a live-in boyfriend, prior.

Joliboix admitted physically harming the child days before they became unresponsive out of frustration.

The toddler has been released from the hospital and is now in the care of their biological father.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.