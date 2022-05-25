BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Stormy through overnight, but a nice holiday weekend ahead

Waves of rain through the overnight ahead of a front.
Waves of rain through the overnight ahead of a front.(FOX 8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stormy weather sticking around through the overnight hours, but once we get through the storms very nice conditions will take over for the holiday weekend.

A flood watch has been posted for the entire area with a portion of the region under a Severe Thunderstorm watch in anticipation of more storms, some of which will produce heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon and through the overnight. Several advisories and warnings develop across the region.

The line of storms will move across the state spawning multiple rounds of rainy weather through the overnight and lingering into the early part of the day on Thursday. Expect between 1-3 inches of rain across the entire area. Some isolated spots may receive 4 inches or more.

An actual cold front will push through mid-day Thursday ending the rain and allowing the sun to return. Sunshine and lower humidity move in for the Memorial Day weekend with cooler mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Weathering the Storm airs June 1
Weathering the Storm airs June 1
Morning weather update for Wednesday, May 25
Morning weather update for Wednesday, May 25
Flood Watch in effect
Zack: A stormy next 24 hours followed by a cool front
Heavy rain possible
Rounds of storms into early Thursday