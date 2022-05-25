Nicondra: Stormy through overnight, but a nice holiday weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stormy weather sticking around through the overnight hours, but once we get through the storms very nice conditions will take over for the holiday weekend.

A flood watch has been posted for the entire area with a portion of the region under a Severe Thunderstorm watch in anticipation of more storms, some of which will produce heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon and through the overnight. Several advisories and warnings develop across the region.

The line of storms will move across the state spawning multiple rounds of rainy weather through the overnight and lingering into the early part of the day on Thursday. Expect between 1-3 inches of rain across the entire area. Some isolated spots may receive 4 inches or more.

An actual cold front will push through mid-day Thursday ending the rain and allowing the sun to return. Sunshine and lower humidity move in for the Memorial Day weekend with cooler mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.