SLU recovers from rough start to the season to face McNeese St. in Southland Conference title game

SLU and McNeese St. start their series on Thursday.
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Southeastern Lions started the season 10-18, but now they’re two wins away from NCAA regional berth.

“Knowing what we’ve gone through since the fall, personally. The hurricane we went through this fall. Obviously, what we’ve gone through injury-wise this spring. It would be very rewarding for this group. This has been one of my favorite groups to coach. When people asked when we were 10-18, they asked me how I’m doing mentally right. I was asked if I’m going to jump off the edge of the boat. It was no, I’m in a good place. Better at 10-18, then some years we were at 18-10. It’s the group that we got. We have yet to complain, or make excuses on why they can’t get things done. It’s the reason why we continue to have success,” said Lions head coach Matt Riser.

“It’s a great feeling. When I came on my visit here, talking to Coach Riser, the goal is always to get to a regional here. Obviously we have that goal in mind, and it’s still right in front of us,” said Lions third baseman Shea Thomas.

In the regular season, Southeastern was swept by the McNeese State Cowboys in a three-game series.

