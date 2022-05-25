St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says

WALDHEIM, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish deputy was shot and wounded by an armed 13-year-old burglary suspect, Sheriff Randy Smith said early Wednesday (May 25). The agency said the young suspect is in custody.

In a statement, Smith asked residents to “please pray for the deputy, as well as for the safety of all law enforcement.”

A St. Tammany deputy was shot early Wednesday (May 25) while investigating a business burglary call near the intersection of highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim, Sheriff Randy Smith's office said. (Andres Fuentes/WVUE-Fox 8)

The hospitalized lawman, identified as Deputy Kenneth Doby, was patrolling an area near the intersection of state highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim after a report of a suspected business burglary in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy approached an individual who he observed walking in the area, and when he got out of his unit the individual fired a weapon, striking the deputy,” the agency said. “Deputies currently have an individual in custody.”

Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded Wednesday when shot by a 13-year-old armed burglary suspect. (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A St. Tammany deputy was shot early Wednesday (May 25) while investigating a business burglary call near the intersection of highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim, Sheriff Randy Smith's office said. (Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.