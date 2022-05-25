BBB Accredited Business
St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, condition unknown; suspect in custody

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WALDHEIM, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish deputy was shot while investigating a burglary call and his condition is unknown, Sheriff Randy Smith’s office said early Wednesday (May 25). The agency said a suspect is in custody.

In a statement, Smith asked residents to “please pray for the deputy, as well as for the safety of all law enforcement.”

A St. Tammany deputy was shot early Wednesday (May 25) while investigating a business burglary call near the intersection of highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim, Sheriff Randy Smith's office said.(Andres Fuentes/WVUE-Fox 8)

The hospitalized deputy, whose identity has not been disclosed, was patrolling an area near the intersection of state highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim after a report of a suspected business burglary in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy approached an individual who he observed walking in the area, and when he got out of his unit the individual fired a weapon, striking the deputy,” the agency said. “Deputies currently have an individual in custody.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A St. Tammany deputy was shot early Wednesday (May 25) while investigating a business burglary call near the intersection of highways 21 and 1083 in Waldheim, Sheriff Randy Smith's office said.(Google Maps)

