BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Tammany fire chief’s son dies after struck on I-10 in New Orleans

St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1.
St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1.(St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1.)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The son of a St. Tammany Parish fire chief died Tuesday (May 25) afternoon after being struck on I-10 in New Orleans as a pedestrian the previous day, according to a Facebook post from St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1.

The fire department says that Bryce Kaufmann, the youngest son of Fire Chief Chris Kaufmann and his wife Pam, lost his fight while receiving care for his injuries in a hospital.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1
St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1(St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Traffic Alert
Causeway reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
Weathering the Storm airs June 1
Weathering the Storm airs June 1
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
St. Tammany deputy shot on burglary call, 13-year-old suspect in custody, sheriff says
Deputies say that initial information points to a black car, possibly a Nissan, which may be...
Lutcher man fatally shot in crowded location; deputies searching for answers