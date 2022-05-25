St. Tammany fire chief’s son dies after struck on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The son of a St. Tammany Parish fire chief died Tuesday (May 25) afternoon after being struck on I-10 in New Orleans as a pedestrian the previous day, according to a Facebook post from St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1.

The fire department says that Bryce Kaufmann, the youngest son of Fire Chief Chris Kaufmann and his wife Pam, lost his fight while receiving care for his injuries in a hospital.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 (St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)

