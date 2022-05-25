BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘Weathering the Storm’ 30-minute hurricane season special airs June 1

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s hard to imagine that Louisiana might endure another hurricane season like the past two years but unfortunately, anything is possible.

You could say the law of averages is on our side, but there are no guarantees.

We as a people are tired and exhausted after two years of continuous hurricane threats and hits - not to mention a global pandemic.

All the signs are indicating another busy Atlantic hurricane season, but there have been many busy seasons that did not involve the northern Gulf Coast. That being said, a major hurricane strike continues to be the greatest existential threat to our region.

The Fox 8 Weather Authority Team is ready for whatever is thrown our way this year.

“Weathering the Storm” will recap the devastating hurricanes of years past and prepare our area for what’s next. It airs on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox 8.

Weathering the Storm airs June 1
Weathering the Storm airs June 1

Download the Fox 8 weather app to track the tropics in real time

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Weathering the Storm airs June 1
Weathering the Storm airs June 1
Debris along La. Hwy. 1 in Lafourche Parish on May 10, 2022
Incomplete Test: Hurricane Ida was not the ultimate challenge for the area’s levee system
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney for Bob Dean works to get nursing home licenses reinstated
Federal government excludes nursing home owner Bob Dean from federal health care programs