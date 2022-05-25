‘Weathering the Storm’ 30-minute hurricane season special airs June 1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s hard to imagine that Louisiana might endure another hurricane season like the past two years but unfortunately, anything is possible.

You could say the law of averages is on our side, but there are no guarantees.

We as a people are tired and exhausted after two years of continuous hurricane threats and hits - not to mention a global pandemic.

All the signs are indicating another busy Atlantic hurricane season, but there have been many busy seasons that did not involve the northern Gulf Coast. That being said, a major hurricane strike continues to be the greatest existential threat to our region.

The Fox 8 Weather Authority Team is ready for whatever is thrown our way this year.

“Weathering the Storm” will recap the devastating hurricanes of years past and prepare our area for what’s next. It airs on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox 8.

